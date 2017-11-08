Ocean City Wants to form Task Force to Make Car Events Safer

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Police officers giving out traffic citations were a common sight during September's H2Oi event in Ocean City.

Now town officials want to come up with a solution on how to make car events much safer.

"Something needs to be changed with some of these motor events, after some of the events in the spring and in the fall...there was a clear concern from residents," says Jessica Waters, public information officer for Ocean City.

One of those concerned people is Seta Martin. She lives in Ocean City year-round, but says during some of the car events, she does not want to be in the town at all.

"When those kids come to town, I just want to leave for the weekend," Martin said. "It's like not too many times do I want to go away, but that's one of them."

But business owners say keep those cars rolling in.

Williams Gibbs is the owner of Dough Roller Restaurant in Ocean City. He says out of all the events, Cruisin O.C. brings in the most revenue.

"Percentage wise, the 10 days we have events from bikes and cruisers, they are 10 out of 20 busy days of the year," Gibbs said.

The majority of the Ocean City Town Council said pulling the plug on car events is a bit extreme. Instead, a task force will come together to propose safety measures.