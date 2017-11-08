SALISBURY, Md--There is a website that shows the leading causes of death in your neighborhood. According to the CDC, the leading cause of death on Delmarva is heart disease.

All you have to do is search your country, and the results are there.

Dr. Steven Hearn is the director of the cardiovascular line at PRMC.

"Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the whole United States...certainly in areas like Delmarva, especially in rural areas, like Delmarva, bad health habits, it's not surprising," explains Dr. Hearn.

Since heart disease and its' mortality rate are so prevalent, WBOC visited the gym.

Randy Slacum is a heart patient. He has dealt with heart issues for a few years now.

His healthy heart strategy is pretty simple.

"Exercise, exercise, exercise, we do walk the off days and come here. We exercise seven days a week," explains Slacum.

According to the CDC's website, heart disease is more prevalent to men than women.

But more particularly, African Americans are at a higher risk.

Marshal Beacot, an African American male, is living with heart problems. He says this data compels him to workout even more.

Cancer and cerebrovascular disease are also leading causes of death on Delmarva, according to the CDC.

A treasure trove of data, all at your fingertips. All on one life saving website.