Carvel Hall Vote Pushed to January 2018

CRISFIELD, Md.- After months of debate, the public was expecting a vote at Wednesday night's Crisfield City Council meeting. But that won't happen now until January 2018.

People in Crisfield have been adamant about their rejection to the Carvel Hall project. The city must make a decision to lift the existing ordinance that keeps Clean Bay Renewables from opening a chicken manure energy plant in Crisfield.

Neighbors have concerns like odor, noise, traffic and pollution. John Davey Wilson lives next door to the old Carvel Hall building where the plant could potentially set up shop. He says the idea keeps him up at night.

"Every night I go to bed and pray to the good Lord to just shut this down cause it's ridiculous," Wilson said.

The Carvel Hall building sits right at the entrance of Crisfield on Route 413. Many neighbors say if it was on a piece of farmland it wouldn't be an issue, but the location is right in the middle of things.

"All of us, whatever our main objection is to this, pollution or traffic or what not," Somers said. "All of us are united on one thing and it's why this project, here?"

City Councilwoman Charlotte Scott says the location puts the plant within city limits. That allows Crisfield to gain a potentially substantial tax revenue. Scott says the council simply needs time to collect more information in order to make a decision.

"Good project and big projects like this, they do take time. They don't happen overnight," Scott said. "Even in a matter of months sometimes."

The vote on the city ordinance is tabled until January 10, 2018.