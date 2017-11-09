Police Searching for Missing Lewes Woman

LEWES, Del.– Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Lewes woman reported as missing.

Police said a Gold Alert has been issued for 21-year-old Briana Diedrich, who was last seen around 3:28 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, leaving her home located on Chatham Street.

Diedrich is described as white, 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen operating a gold 2008 Saturn Vue with Delaware registration 364503.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Diedrich to check on her welfare. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare, according to police.

Anyone with information on Diedrich's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.