Police Searching for Missing Lewes Woman - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Searching for Missing Lewes Woman

Posted: 11/09/2017 07:58:00 -05:00 Updated:
Briana Diedrich Briana Diedrich

LEWES, Del.– Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Lewes woman reported as missing.

Police said a Gold Alert has been issued for 21-year-old  Briana Diedrich, who was last seen around 3:28 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, leaving her home located on Chatham Street.

Diedrich is described as white, 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen operating a gold 2008 Saturn Vue with Delaware registration 364503.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Diedrich to check on her welfare. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare, according to police.

Anyone with information on Diedrich's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • 6 Inmates Plead Not Guilty After Deadly Delaware Prison Riot

    6 Inmates Plead Not Guilty After Deadly Delaware Prison Riot

    11/09/2017 08:28:00 -05:002017-11-09 13:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 8:28 AM EST2017-11-09 13:28:08 GMT
    Six inmates have pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly Delaware prison uprising that occurred earlier this year.More
    Six inmates have pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly Delaware prison uprising that occurred earlier this year.More

  • Md. Man Charged with Animal Cruelty in Salisbury

    Md. Man Charged with Animal Cruelty in Salisbury

    11/09/2017 04:08:00 -05:002017-11-09 09:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 8:25 AM EST2017-11-09 13:25:09 GMT
    James Michael Watson (Photo: Maryland State Police)James Michael Watson (Photo: Maryland State Police)
    An Odenton, Md. man is charged with two counts of animal cruelty after allegedly beating his girlfriend's bull dog in Salisbury last month.More
    An Odenton, Maryland man is facing animal cruelty and related charges following accusations that he beat his girlfriend's bull dog in Salisbury last month.More

  • Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

    Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

    11/08/2017 19:13:00 -05:002017-11-09 00:13:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 8:24 AM EST2017-11-09 13:24:59 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.Pastor Mark Harmon with VicMore
    Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.Pastor Mark Harmon with VicMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Md. Man Charged with Animal Cruelty in Salisbury

    Md. Man Charged with Animal Cruelty in Salisbury

    11/09/2017 04:08:00 -05:002017-11-09 09:08:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 9 2017 8:25 AM EST2017-11-09 13:25:09 GMT
    James Michael Watson (Photo: Maryland State Police)James Michael Watson (Photo: Maryland State Police)
    An Odenton, Md. man is charged with two counts of animal cruelty after allegedly beating his girlfriend's bull dog in Salisbury last month.More
    An Odenton, Maryland man is facing animal cruelty and related charges following accusations that he beat his girlfriend's bull dog in Salisbury last month.More

  • Officials: Inmate Throws Feces, Urine into Face of Delaware Correctional Officer

    Officials: Inmate Throws Feces, Urine on Delaware Correctional Officer

    11/08/2017 19:48:00 -05:002017-11-09 00:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-11-09 00:49:59 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    SMYRNA, Del. --- An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center threw feces and urine on an officer this week, officials said on Wednesday.Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said the incident occurred on MoMore
    SMYRNA, Del. --- An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center threw feces and urine on an officer this week, officials said on Wednesday.Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said the incident occurred on MoMore

  • Salisbury Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

    Salisbury Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

    11/08/2017 17:40:00 -05:002017-11-08 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-11-08 22:40:25 GMT
    Dewan Temar GinnDewan Temar Ginn
    A Salisbury man has been arrested for attempted murder, according to the Salisbury Police Department.More
    A Salisbury man has been arrested for attempted murder, according to the Salisbury Police Department.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices