Delaware DOC Searching for Missing Dover Inmate

Posted: 11/09/2017 10:54:00 -05:00 Updated:
Jackquez Seals Jackquez Seals

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Department of Correction officials are asking the public's help in locating a wanted Dover inmate.

According to the DOC, 25-year-old Jackquez Seals on Wednesday failed to return to the Morris Community Correctional Center in Dover from an approved job seeking pass. Seals' whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time, according to the DOC. A warrant for escape after conviction has been issued.

Seals, who has a last known address of Wilmington, is described as black, 6-foot-tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, neck and left forearm. His current offense is violation of probation/parole - escape after conviction.

MCCC is a Level 4 facility where the DOC manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions. 

Anyone with information on Seals' whereabouts is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

