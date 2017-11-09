Corrections Officer Acquitted of Sexually Assaulting Inmate

Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.
On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.More
Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.More
