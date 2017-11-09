One Man Dead in Melfa Mobile Home Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Man Dead in Melfa Mobile Home Fire

Posted: 11/09/2017 11:29:00 -05:00 Updated:

MELFA, Va. - Virginia State Police have identified a man who died in a mobile home fire in Accomack County.

According to police, 47-year-old Shorn Eugene Nock died during the blaze, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Troopers said the fire happened at a home near the 30000 block of Lankford Highway in Melfa, Va.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire. 

 

