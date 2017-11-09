Enrollments in Maryland Health Exchange up in 1st Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland officials say enrollments in the state's health insurance exchange significantly out-paced last year's tally after the first week.



Those buying policies on the exchange for the first time are up about 15 percent, compared to this time last year. Officials say total enrollments through marylandhealthconnection.gov are double the number at this time last year, at 10,420.



The federal government said Thursday that signups in the 39 states served by the HealthCare.gov website have occurred at a pace similar with previous years.



Health care advocates had feared that President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act would cause fewer people to sign up. The Trump administration has slashed spending on advertising and drastically reduced budgets for the groups that help consumers choose a plan.