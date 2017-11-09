Opening of New Delaware Medical Marijuana Dispensary Delayed

MILFORD, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The opening of Delaware's third medical marijuana dispensary has been delayed until next spring.

Columbia Care, a New York company that currently operates in six states, says central Delaware's first dispensary will not open for at least six months later than initially planned, the latest setback for a statewide medical marijuana program roll out marked by delays.



Columbia Care declined to comment, but Delaware Department of Health and Social Services spokeswoman Emily Knearl says zoning, construction and permitting holdups caused the delay.



Columbia Care won a state contract to serve Kent County in September 2016. More than 500 people in the county are certified to purchase medical marijuana, constituting around 14.5 percent of medical marijuana patients statewide.



First State Compassion Center operates dispensaries in Lewes and near Wilmington.