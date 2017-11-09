Planned DSU Residence Hall to House up to 600

The planned new residence hall at Delaware State University — whch will be built adjacent to historic Loockerman Hall, the birthplace of the university — will house as many as 600 students. (Photo credit: Delaware State News/Submitted rendering)

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State University plans to house up to 600 students on campus with the construction of a new residence hall.



WBOC media partner Delaware States News reports that project officials attended a Dover Development Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday morning, and will present the master plan at the Dover Planning Commission's Nov. 20 meeting.

DSU's associate vice president for capital planning and environmental sustainability, J.D. Bartlett, said construction said the utility work is going to start in early 2018 and the construction of the residence hall will be completed by fall of 2019.

“We’re very excited about this project,” Bartlett said. “We’re phasing it in so that we can kind of reduce the impact to the campus, but still provide for what we need to do.”



The five-story, 190,000-square-foot residence hall will include a new dining facility and an innovation center and feature a contemporary look. The construction will add a maximum of 600 beds to a campus that currently houses 2,300 of its 4,600 students.



Two residence halls will be demolished at the conclusion of the construction.