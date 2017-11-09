Maryland Governor Backing Veteran Pension Tax Exemption

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke about tax relief for veterans during an event held Thursday at the State House. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will again push to exempt pension income for military veterans from state income tax.

“There can’t possibly be words adequate enough to express our sincere gratitude, respect, and appreciation to all of our military veterans,” Hogan said Thursday during an event at the State House honoring veterans. “These heroes make Maryland stronger, and we want to do everything we can to make sure that all of our veterans can continue to live, work, raise a family, and eventually retire, right here.

"Not only is this a deserved benefit for those who have served our country, this bill will also help make Maryland more competitive with other states in our region that already offer this benefit. We cannot afford to lose our veterans to neighboring states.”

Three states bordering Maryland already offer either full or partial tax exemption for military retirement income. Delaware offers partial exemption, while Pennsylvania and West Virginia fully exempt military retirement pay.

Hogan also said Thursday he'll likely be proposing more tax cuts for next year's legislative session.

The Republican governor and members of the Democrat-led General Assembly are heading into an election year in 2018.

Hogan was asked at a news conference about Tuesday's elections, which resulted in victories by Democrats in governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats say the results show a surge against Republican President Donald Trump.

"It's obvious that the electorate is engaged and energized and coming out to the polls," Hogan said. He declined to talk about individual races, saying "I'm not really a political pundit."