Local Legislator says Proposed Anti-Discrimination Regulations Are Illegal

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Department of Education's proposed anti-discrimination guidelines are in the public comment period, but one local legislator hopes it never gets past that point.

"These regulations specifically tell the school if there is any question that the parents could be upset, they don't have to be told," Rep. Rich Collins says.

Collins says that component bothers him, as well as the policy's inception which he says doesn't follow state law regarding regulations.

"The key point is it's being created illegally and we believe that the courts will come to that decision," he says. "If we have to [...] we will go in and ask the courts to decide if its legal or not."

The Department of Education's website says the proposed regulations are consistent with other state education policies and there was no less burdensome way to put these regulations in place. Some LGBTQ advocates say the regulations are necessary for students' protection.

"One of the arguments was parents should have permission before the child uses their name of choice," says Salvatore Seeley with CAMP Rehoboth. "[If that happens] kids are going to be forced to come out as transgender by the choice of name and we already know the suicide rate is especially high for this group."

Seeley says one concern they have with the proposed regulations is the clause that allows school districts to individually adopt the policy, and make changes as necessary.

"We are hoping that each school district will adopt at least the basic regulations to provide a safe and respectful environment for all our students," Seeley explains.

Public comment on the regulations happening now until December 4th. In a past memorandum, Governor Carney stated he wanted the regulations in place by December 15th.

Comments can be emailed to DOEregulations.comment@doe.k12.de.us or mailed to Delaware Department of Education, RE: 225 Prohibition of Discrimination, 401 Federal Street, Suite 2, Dover, DE 19901.

The proposed regulations can be read here.