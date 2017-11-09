Shots Fired at Milton Home

WBOC joined Rogers on Thursday at the hospital he's called home for the last two months, Nemours A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children.More
Hands on the wheel, Robert Marshall was out cruising in Harris Creek in Talbot County Thursday afternoon.
But just last year, it wasn't the same story - the propeller to his boat was damaged.
"I hit something that shouldn't have been there," Marshall said.
The culprit - rocks and oysters - and lots of them. They were planted by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources to help restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.
