Shots Fired at Milton Home

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home in Milton last night.

It happened on the 15000 block of Walker Driver, police said.

No one was injured inside the home.

At this time, there are no suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.