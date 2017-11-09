Sky Cam 16 Shows off Historic Sussex County Courthouse

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The old Sussex County Courthouse was built in 1791, and has seen a lot since then.

"It's been witness to every Return Day," says Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowdin. "So, to think: that this grand ol' girl is still around and still looking good."

The courthouse was moved to its current location just off the circle in 1837. A renovation last year gave it a face lift and restored its bell, that now rings every hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bowdin says having the courthouse open to the public helps preserve history.

"History is starting to get forgotten in a lot of ways," he says. "This is a reminder of our history here as far as ancestry of the law and how we adjudicated the law here in Sussex County."

For more on the courthouse, contact the Georgetown Historical Society.