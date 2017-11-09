Three Neglected Seaford Dogs Up for Adoption

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Three more dogs are up for adoption after being rescued from a Seaford home last month.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, the dogs are available at its New Castle campus. They are the latest of the 31 neglected dogs that were rescued to be adopted.

"The remaining pups continue to make progress but still have another week or more to be strong enough for adoption," Brandywine Valley SPCA wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.