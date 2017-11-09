City Leaders Reduce Bulk Item Amount on Trash Day in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md--In December, people who live in Pocomoke City will not be allowed to leave a lot of trash in their front yard. The city says they're doing this to save money, but neighbors aren't happy about this decision.

Currently neighbors are permitted to leave ten bulk items outside for trash pickup, but a new resolution would only permit neighbors to leave out 4 bulk items.

Michael Brooks lives in Pocomoke City and he says limiting neighbors to just four bulk items, is not fair.

"The time frame that you have to hold on to the items that you have to dispose of , you have to hold on to it for an additional 30 days. Let's say that you had 10 items that you're trying to get rid of ...you're looking at 2 1/2 3 months that you have to get rid of," explains Brooks.

Mary Ann Correin says a lot of bulk items make her neighborhood look like trash.

"I think it's going to make the neighborhood look much cleaner, much better, because, and for trucks it's a lot of the furniture...they can pick it up at one time, so it's going to be laying out on the sidewalks and the streets," explains Correin.

In addition to beautifying Pocomoke, city leaders say they want to save money by doing this.

The city says more than 30,000 dollars a year is spent on picking up bulk trash.

They're hoping to cut this price in half by limiting bulk items on trash day.