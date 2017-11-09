Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Gets Body Cameras

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is one of the last agencies in the area to utilize body cameras. But Sheriff Mike Lewis says, there's a reason.

"We thought after two years of working out the kinks, now would be a good time for us to get on board with the body-worn cameras," Lewis said. "It's something we've always wanted to do, but we wanted to wait til they worked the kinks out of it."

Kinks like those recently seen in Baltimore. Officers have been accused of improperly using their new technology. And Sheriff Lewis said that's exactly why they delayed this pilot program.

"Because there have been many issues," Lewis said. "Sometimes they lack a policy, sometimes they lack specific requirements that should be in a policy that were overlooked that weren't in a policy and then there are times individuals have not activated those cameras when they should have activated those cameras."

Deputy Tyler Bennett said the cameras help officers when situations are questioned by the public.

"Obviously officers are held at a higher standard and they should be. I understand that. But there's also people that don't like the police and they're going to do everything to complain about the police. The camera doesn't lie," Bennett said.

Lewis describes body-worn cameras as the most non-bias witness to ever stand on patrol.

Every deputy is now equipped with a camera located in the center of their chest in Wicomico County. Lewis says policies have been implemented to make sure incidents like those in Baltimore don't happen in his agency.