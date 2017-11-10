Troopers Looking for Suspect in Connection to Four Armed Robberies

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to four armed robberies.

Police identified the suspect as Cody B. Reeves, 24 of Rehoboth Beach. Police say he is wanted for four counts of first degree robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during these felonies, among others.

According to Delaware State Police, Reeves is connected to four robberies in Delaware -- a tobacco store and a gas station in Rehoboth Beach, a convenience store in Millsboro and a gas station in Milton.

On Friday, November 3, police say the suspect entered a Valero gas station on Deep Branch Road in Milton carrying a knife and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before running from the scene.

On Sunday, November 5, police say the suspect entered the Cigar & Cigarette World store located on Coastal highway carrying a sharp instrument took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before running from the scene.

On Monday, Novemebr 6, police say the suspect entered a Valera gas station located on Coastal Highway carrying a sharp instrument and took an took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before running from the scene.

And, on Tuesday, November 7, police say the suspect entered the Shell Food Mart on John J. Williams Highway carrying a sharp instrument and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before running from the scene.

Delaware State Police ask anyone with information in reference to Cody Reeve’s whereabouts to contact Troop 4, Detective J. Rowley at 302-752-3801, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.