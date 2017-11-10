Coastal Cleanup in Delaware Nets 3.8 Tons of Trash

Hands on the wheel, Robert Marshall was out cruising in Harris Creek in Talbot County Thursday afternoon.
But just last year, it wasn't the same story - the propeller to his boat was damaged.
"I hit something that shouldn't have been there," Marshall said.
The culprit - rocks and oysters - and lots of them. They were planted by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources to help restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.More
Hands on the wheel, Robert Marshall was out cruising in Harris Creek in Talbot County Thursday afternoon.
But just last year, it wasn't the same story - the propeller to his boat was damaged.
"I hit something that shouldn't have been there," Marshall said.
The culprit - rocks and oysters - and lots of them. They were planted by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources to help restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.More
Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.More
Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.More
The old Sussex County Courthouse was built in 1791, and has seen a lot since then.
"It's been witness to every Return Day," says Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowdin. "So, to think: that this grand ol' girl is still around and still looking good."More
The old Sussex County Courthouse was built in 1791, and has seen a lot since then.
"It's been witness to every Return Day," says Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowdin. "So, to think: that this grand ol' girl is still around and still looking good."More