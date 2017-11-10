Coastal Cleanup in Delaware Nets 3.8 Tons of Trash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coastal Cleanup in Delaware Nets 3.8 Tons of Trash

Posted: 11/10/2017 05:50:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Environmental officials say Delaware's annual coastal cleanup netted almost four tons of trash from the state's waterways and coastline this year.

The cleanup effort involved almost 1,600 volunteers who picked up 3.8 tons of trash from 47 sites along 75 miles of shoreline stretching from Wilmington to Fenwick Island.

Officials say about one-quarter of the trash collected consisted of recyclables, mostly aluminum cans and glass and plastic beverage bottles.

But the haul also included a cellphone, a parmesan cheese shaker, a large rug, a statue of the Virgin Mary, a vacuum cleaner, a mermaid doll, Mardi Gras beads, televisions and 16,158 cigarette butts.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Oyster Restoration Hurting Watermen Boats

    Oyster Restoration Hurting Watermen Boats

    Hands on the wheel, Robert Marshall was out cruising in Harris Creek in Talbot County Thursday afternoon.

    But just last year, it wasn't the same story - the propeller to his boat was damaged.

    "I hit something that shouldn't have been there," Marshall said.

    The culprit - rocks and oysters - and lots of them. They were planted by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources to help restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

    More

    Hands on the wheel, Robert Marshall was out cruising in Harris Creek in Talbot County Thursday afternoon.

    But just last year, it wasn't the same story - the propeller to his boat was damaged.

    "I hit something that shouldn't have been there," Marshall said.

    The culprit - rocks and oysters - and lots of them. They were planted by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources to help restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

    More

  • 18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

  • Sky Cam 16 Shows off Historic Sussex County Courthouse

    Sky Cam 16 Shows off Historic Sussex County Courthouse

    The old Sussex County Courthouse was built in 1791, and has seen a lot since then.

    "It's been witness to every Return Day," says Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowdin. "So, to think: that this grand ol' girl is still around and still looking good."

    More

    The old Sussex County Courthouse was built in 1791, and has seen a lot since then.

    "It's been witness to every Return Day," says Georgetown Historical Society President Jim Bowdin. "So, to think: that this grand ol' girl is still around and still looking good."

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices