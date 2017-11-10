Virginia's Electoral Changes Boost Medicaid Expansion Odds - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia's Electoral Changes Boost Medicaid Expansion Odds

Posted: 11/10/2017 07:35:00 -05:00 Updated:
Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP) Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- This week's groundswell of political change in Virginia has improved the odds of Medicaid expansion becoming law there. The long-stalled liberal priority gained new life after Democrats nearly wiped out Republicans' overwhelming majority in the House of Delegates.

It had repeatedly failed when Republicans controlled two-thirds of the chamber.

Control of the House is still up in the air, with a couple of close races yet to be called. Democrats say they believe they can get Medicaid expansion passed even if Republicans retain a slim majority. Gov.-elect Ralph Northam said he's going to make it a top priority.

Republican leaders say they still oppose expanding the health care program for the poor, saying its long-term costs are too high.

Meanwhile, Medicaid expansion also won voter approval in a Maine referendum.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Zoo Prepares for Pinocchio

    Salisbury Zoo Prepares for Pinocchio

    11/10/2017 19:30:00 -05:002017-11-11 00:30:00 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-11-11 00:32:11 GMT
    The Salisbury Zoo bear exhibitThe Salisbury Zoo bear exhibit
    SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is finalizing preparations for the arrival of their latest addition. An Andean bear named Pinocchio. Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland says Pinocchio has been on quite the journey over the last couple of dayMore
    The Salisbury Zoo is finalizing preparations for the arrival of their latest addition. An Andean bear named Pinocchio.More

  • Cold Weather Strikes Delmarva

    Cold Weather Strikes Delmarva

    11/10/2017 18:48:00 -05:002017-11-10 23:48:00 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-11-10 23:48:38 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Cold weather hit Delmarva on Friday as winds and chilly temperatures made being outside an uncomfortable experience for many.Despite wearing gloves, boots, and other cold-weather clothing, landscapers Mark Corbin and Terrance Nock, wMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Cold weather hit Delmarva on Friday as winds and chilly temperatures made being outside an uncomfortable experience for many.Despite wearing gloves, boots, and other cold-weather clothing, landscapers Mark Corbin and Terrance Nock, wMore

  • Woman wants to rent room and sell items from Pure Romance

    Woman wants to sell Adult Pleasure Items in Snow Hill

    11/10/2017 17:17:00 -05:002017-11-10 22:17:00 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:45 PM EST2017-11-10 23:45:30 GMT
    A business woman in Snow Hill is causing a lot of controversy in the town's downtown area. Annette Gibbons wants to open a shop and sell products from Pure Romance, a company that sells adult pleasure items.More
    A business woman in Snow Hill is causing a lot of controversy in the town's downtown area. Annette Gibbons wants to open a shop and sell products from Pure Romance, a company that sells adult pleasure items.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

  • Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

    Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

    Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.

    More

    Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices