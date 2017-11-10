Virginia's Electoral Changes Boost Medicaid Expansion Odds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- This week's groundswell of political change in Virginia has improved the odds of Medicaid expansion becoming law there. The long-stalled liberal priority gained new life after Democrats nearly wiped out Republicans' overwhelming majority in the House of Delegates.



It had repeatedly failed when Republicans controlled two-thirds of the chamber.



Control of the House is still up in the air, with a couple of close races yet to be called. Democrats say they believe they can get Medicaid expansion passed even if Republicans retain a slim majority. Gov.-elect Ralph Northam said he's going to make it a top priority.



Republican leaders say they still oppose expanding the health care program for the poor, saying its long-term costs are too high.



Meanwhile, Medicaid expansion also won voter approval in a Maine referendum.