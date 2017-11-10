Delaware Failed to Mail Thousands of Court Appearance Notices

Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.More
Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.More
Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.
He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.
Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.More
