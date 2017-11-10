Mountaire Accused of Polluting Groundwater Near Millsboro Facility

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP)- Delaware state regulators say a poultry producer polluted the groundwater near its Millsboro-area processing plant and must supply bottled water to nearby residents whose wells may be contaminated.



Associated Press member the News Journal reports Mountaire Farms is facing fines and other sanctions because the groundwater may be contaminated with fecal coliform and high levels of nitrogen nitrate.



The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the contamination entered the groundwater through a state-permitted spray irrigation system that allows Mountaire to apply wastewater from its processing plant to nearby farmland. That wastewater, which contains both poultry and human waste, is supposed to be thoroughly treated.



Mountaire spokesman Sean McKeon told the newspaper that several employees who were responsible for operating the company's wastewater system "were not doing their job properly and all have been terminated."

McKeon also said Mountaire is "dealing with the problem as straightforwardly as we can and will allocate resources as needed."



Mountaire is the seventh-largest chicken producer in the U.S.