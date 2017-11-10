Community to Celebrate Life of Pittsville Teen

PITTSVILLE, Md.- The Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a remembrance ceremony for 14-year-old Kaitlyn Purnell, who took her own life nearly a week ago.

Kaitlyn was a ninth grade student at Parkside High School in Salisbury and a cadet with the Pittsville Fire Department, as well as an honorary member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department.

Gary Bratten, a member of the Pittsville Fire Department, said firefighting ran through Kaitlyn's blood.

"She came from a family of firefighters and she was one of those cadets you could go to and ask to do anything," Bratten said.

Those closest to Kaitlyn said she struggled with being bullied. However, Bratten said her infectious smile and personality covered up the pain.

"We really didn't know but we have since learned of what she was going through," Bratten said.

The celebration for life for Kaitlyn will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , at the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department.

More about Kaitlyn's life here.