Sussex County "Code Purple" Shelters Opening This Weekend As Delmarva Braces for Cold Weather

SEAFORD, Del. - Today, Ronnie Bryan, Jr. spends his nights sleeping at a friend's house and his days at a peer support center in Georgetown.

"I'm still grateful for my situation because I've got places like this," said Bryan.

Grateful, because he knows what it's like to wander the streets at 2 a.m., looking for a place to get some rest.

"I sleep in bushes, gotten chiggers, gotten poison ivy," said Bryan.

Ronnie has been homeless for about four months now. A reality he says only gets worse when winter rolls around.

"Brutal. Nasty. God can't help you. It's real cold," said Bryan.

That's why Sussex County has enacted its first "Code Purple" of the season.

A "code purple" is enacted anytime the night-time temperature is expected to reach below 32 degrees.

Code Purple Sussex County is opening three shelters this weekend, as Delmarva braces for burst of cold.

"We bring them in from the cold. We feed everyone. We give them a warm place to sleep for the night," said Nikki Gonzalez, Executive Director of Code Purple Sussex County.

Code Purple Sussex County is also seeking volunteers for the winter season.

Gonzalez said more than one hundred people are expected to fill shelters this winter.

"Our overnight volunteers is really where we struggle. We cannot be open unless there's a volunteer there all night long," said Gonzalez.

The following Sussex County Code Purple shelters will open this Friday and Saturday:

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

202 N. North St.

Seaford, DE 19973

Men only. Check- in 8:30pm. Check-out 7:45am.

Meals provided at The CROSS for dinner at 7:00pm.

Gateway Fellowship

8011 Cannon Road

Bridgeville, DE 19933

Women and children only.

Check-in 8:30 pm. Check-out 7:45am.

Women can meet at The CROSS for dinner at 7:00pm. Transportation will be provided to Gateway at 8:30pm and then back to Seaford in the morning.

The CROSS building is located at 703 East King Street, Seaford, DE 19973.

Avenue United Methodist Church

20 N Church Street

Milford, DE 19963

Men only. Check-in 7:00pm. Check-out 7:00am.

Meals provided on site.

Any further questions can be emailed to codepurplesussexcounty@ or call the hotline at 302-519-0024.