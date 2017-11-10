Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Firearm and Drug Charges in Dover

DOVER, Del.- A traffic stop led to a drug and firearm arrest on Wednesday, the Dover Police Department said.

Officers were in the 800 block of Paul Street when they say they witnessed 24-year-old Godfrey Webb commit a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officers found 9.7 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, police said.

Webb was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.

He was released on $7,150 unsecured bond.

Webb's passenger, 23-year-old Christian Cole, was charged with resisting arrest when officers took him into custody on a local fugitive charge.