Joint Investigation Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests

HARRINGTON, Del.- A man and woman from Harrington have been arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to police, a joint investigation led to the discovery of illegal drug sales at a home on Short Street in Harrington.

During a search of the home, police found 24-year-old Rachael Bellerby. She was taken into custody without incident.

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Christopher Hurd, who also lived in the home, was found walking down the street. He was also arrested without incident.

According to police, during the search officers found 16.97 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 5.3 grams of marijuana and approximately $400 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hurd was arraigned at Kent County Court of Common Pleas and was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution on $114,500 cash bond.

Bellerby was also arraigned at Kent County Court of Common Pleas and released on $44,500 unsecured bond.