Woman wants to rent room and sell items from Pure Romance

SNOW HILL, Md--A business woman in Snow Hill is causing a lot of controversy in the town's downtown area. Annette Gibbons wants to sell products in Snow Hill from Pure Romance, a company that sells adult pleasure items.

"I live here, why not, I mean they are trying to open up new businesses in the town all the time, trying to draw people in...why not?" says Gibbons.

Some neighbors say Gibbons idea is bad business for Snow Hill.

Richard Smith has worked downtown for the past four years. The Corner Shoppe is just steps away from the Clancy Building.

"That type of this is not appropriate for downtown Snow Hill. We are truly family oriented and it shouldn't be here," explains Smith.

Gibbons business is for adults only, that's why she finds no harm in her business.

"They would be in a private, sold separately so anyone that would want to check them out would come in and individually they could check them out and we could order," says Gibbons.

Aerin Saidal works next to the Clancy Building, she thinks Gibbons business would help the community.

"The ladies are going to leave here, they're going to want to go get something to eat...they are going to walk around," explains Saidal.

Gibsons said by selling some of these items, she will bring in more business. Neighbors are asking, at what cost?