Cold Weather Strikes Delmarva

DOVER, Del. --- Cold weather hit Delmarva on Friday as winds and chilly temperatures made being outside an uncomfortable experience for many.

Despite wearing gloves, boots, and other cold-weather clothing, landscapers Mark Corbin and Terrance Nock, who work for Chapel Valley, said they were still very cold while working on a project along U.S. Route 13 in Dover.

"Despite the fact that I have all this on, it's just like cutting through me," Corbin said.

Elsewhere at Spence's Bazaar in Dover, Theresa Johnson dressed warm as she sold clothing and other items at her flea market table, including winter coats and jackets. She said she isn't looking forward to temperatures continuing to drop.

"I'm ready for it. I won't be out here no more when it gets too cold. I can't stand it," she said.

But other people, like Charles Davis of Dover, said they're just fine with the weather --- for now.

" I kinda like it," he said. "It's gonna get much colder and that'll be about the time when I don't want to deal with it."