Veterans Day to Celebrated Saturday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Veterans Day to Celebrated Saturday

Posted: 11/10/2017 18:57:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Veterans Day is set for Saturday in the United States and on Delmarva as the country honors and pays tribute to those who served in the military.

Dave Skocik with the Delaware Veterans Coalition said the day helps honor the men and women who have served and, in many cases, died in service of the United States' armed forces.

"We honor our veterans, those people who fought our wars, maintained faith in the country, and do what was necessary to maintain our freedoms." he said.

Skocik said the country's flag will be seen in many places throughout the weekend because it means so much to veterans.

"It's banner that they fight under, a banner that they are killed under, and a banner that they see their friends and family return home under," he said.

Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 each year, paying tribute to the day when World War I ended in 1918.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Zoo Prepares for Pinocchio

    Salisbury Zoo Prepares for Pinocchio

    11/10/2017 19:30:00 -05:002017-11-11 00:30:00 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-11-11 00:32:11 GMT
    The Salisbury Zoo bear exhibitThe Salisbury Zoo bear exhibit
    SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is finalizing preparations for the arrival of their latest addition. An Andean bear named Pinocchio. Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland says Pinocchio has been on quite the journey over the last couple of dayMore
    The Salisbury Zoo is finalizing preparations for the arrival of their latest addition. An Andean bear named Pinocchio.More

  • Cold Weather Strikes Delmarva

    Cold Weather Strikes Delmarva

    11/10/2017 18:48:00 -05:002017-11-10 23:48:00 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-11-10 23:48:38 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Cold weather hit Delmarva on Friday as winds and chilly temperatures made being outside an uncomfortable experience for many.Despite wearing gloves, boots, and other cold-weather clothing, landscapers Mark Corbin and Terrance Nock, wMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Cold weather hit Delmarva on Friday as winds and chilly temperatures made being outside an uncomfortable experience for many.Despite wearing gloves, boots, and other cold-weather clothing, landscapers Mark Corbin and Terrance Nock, wMore

  • Woman wants to rent room and sell items from Pure Romance

    Woman wants to sell Adult Pleasure Items in Snow Hill

    11/10/2017 17:17:00 -05:002017-11-10 22:17:00 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:45 PM EST2017-11-10 23:45:30 GMT
    A business woman in Snow Hill is causing a lot of controversy in the town's downtown area. Annette Gibbons wants to open a shop and sell products from Pure Romance, a company that sells adult pleasure items.More
    A business woman in Snow Hill is causing a lot of controversy in the town's downtown area. Annette Gibbons wants to open a shop and sell products from Pure Romance, a company that sells adult pleasure items.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

  • Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

    Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

    Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.

    More

    Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices