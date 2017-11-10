Veterans Day to Celebrated Saturday

DOVER, Del. --- Veterans Day is set for Saturday in the United States and on Delmarva as the country honors and pays tribute to those who served in the military.

Dave Skocik with the Delaware Veterans Coalition said the day helps honor the men and women who have served and, in many cases, died in service of the United States' armed forces.

"We honor our veterans, those people who fought our wars, maintained faith in the country, and do what was necessary to maintain our freedoms." he said.

Skocik said the country's flag will be seen in many places throughout the weekend because it means so much to veterans.

"It's banner that they fight under, a banner that they are killed under, and a banner that they see their friends and family return home under," he said.

Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 each year, paying tribute to the day when World War I ended in 1918.