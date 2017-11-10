Hogan Proposes Income Tax Elimination for Retired Vets

EASTON, Md. - With patches and hats, clustered in a room, Glenn William Murray and his friends were all smiles. Smiles - not just for Veterans Day - but for tax cuts too.

"It's good and I like Hogan," said Murray.

Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday he'd push for law that would eliminate retired veterans' income tax.



It's a free pass for retirees who receive any sort of income from the state as a result of their service - a salute of approval from Murray.



"It's great!" said Murray.



But what the Governor didn't address in his tax cuts - those still serving.



Comments on Hogan's Facebook page applauded the him for the move - but some asked if he'd consider also cutting taxes for those still in active duty.



Murray agrees.



"They shouldn't even pay taxes. Period," Murray said.



Patty Shores, who was busy volunteering for the Veteran's of Foreign Wars building on Friday, says the less taxes for veterans - the more for them and their families.



"A veteran is a veteran whether he's in the service or out, so we should give it to all of them," Murray said.

But both Shores and Murray admit tax cuts for a select few are better than no tax cuts at all.



"Anything they can let us keep in our pockets is good for us," Murray said.