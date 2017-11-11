Small Plane Crashes Near Maryland Interstate; No One Hurt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Authorities in Maryland say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed on an interstate exit ramp near the state capital.



Maryland State Police say the plane, with three people on board, took off from Tipton Airport in Fort Meade, Maryland, about 3 p.m. Friday.



Troopers say the pilot reported he was losing power and saw smoke coming from the engine compartment. Police say the pilot made an emergency landing along Interstate 97 near Annapolis, Maryland.



Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials say paramedics checked the pilot, 32-year-old Christopher Curry of Odenton, Maryland, and his two minor sons. They were not hurt.



Photos posted on the department's Twitter feed show the damaged plane just off the road along a wooded area.



Federal agencies are investigating.