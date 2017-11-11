Antares Rocket Launch Scrubbed Until Sunday Morning

The Antares rocket sits on the launch pad of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- The launch of Orbital ATK's Antares rocket has been rescheduled for Sunday morning.

Saturday morning's launch was scrubbed after an aircraft was detected in the vicinity of the launch pad. Sunday's launch attempt is set for 7:14 a.m. EST.

The rocket is carrying the International Space Station-bound Cygnus cargo spacecraft.



It will be Orbital ATK's first supply run from its home turf in more than a year.



The last time Orbital ATK sent up supplies, in the spring, it used another company's rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.



The Cygnus capsule holds more than 7,400 pounds of cargo, including fresh fruit and vegetables for the station's six-man crew, and mealworms and micro clover for student experiments.