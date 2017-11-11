Dover Man Arrested In Rehoboth Burglary

REHOBOTH, Del - Rehoboth Beach police arrested John C. Fisher, 54, of Dover, in connection with a a burglary at a home in the first block of Sussex Street.

Police responded to the scene on Friday around 3:30pm. Upon arrival, police contacted the 64 year old owner of the residence who reported that he had found personal items on his porch that did not belong to him.

According to police, the victim, who had been away for several days, reported that upon returning he discovered someone had entered the residence through an unsecured window, adjusted the thermostat, and removed food and drinks from his refrigerator.

Police were able to develop a suspect upon examining the personal items left on the porch of the home. Fisher was located once again around 8:00pm leaving the property. Through further investigation police were able to determine that Fisher had been inside the home on two separate occasions.

Fisher was arrested and charged with first count of third degree burglary, first count of theft under $1500 where the victim is 62 years of age or older. Both charges are felonies. He is also charged count of second degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.