Pinocchio the Bear Finally Arrives in Salisbury

Posted: 11/11/2017 17:49:00 -05:00

SALISBURY, Md--Today's the day many have been waiting for, Delmarva welcomed a new resident to town.

Pinocchio finally made his arrival to the Salisbury zoo this afternoon. Pinocchio is about 250 pound, but don't let him intimidate you.  Zookeepers describe him as a friendly bear. 

He was flown from Quito to Miami, then driven from Miami to Delmarva. A 22-hour drive. 

"We were nervous, it's major undertaking..it's a long transport," says  Director at the Salisbury Zoo, Ralph Piland.

Pinocchio journey in Delmarva begin with a caravan. A Salisbury police car escorted Pinocchio to the Salisbury Zoo. 

"He adapted within like two minutes, he was climbing on the boxes we made and exploring the bamboo leaves we put in there for him, he's doing really well," explains zookeeper, Caleb Oliver. 

The Pinocchio trip wouldn't have been possible without the support of Hertrich. 

"We wanted to find a way to be a part of the community and be involved and help, give back," says Marketing Specialist for Hertrich, Courtney Hastings. 

Hertrich and the Salisbury Zoo say they've been talking about this for a year ow. 

They're delighted Pinocchio finally has a new home. 

