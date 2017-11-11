Pinocchio the Bear Finally Arrives in Salisbury

The Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department held a remembrance ceremony Saturday for 14-year-old Kaitlyn Purnell, who took her own life nearly a week ago. Kaitlyn was a ninth grade student at Parkside High School in Salisbury and a cadet with the Pittsville Fire Department, as well as an honorary member of the Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department.More
The Salisbury Zoo is finalizing preparations for the arrival of their latest addition. An Andean bear named Pinocchio.
Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland says Pinocchio has been on quite the journey over the last couple of days. He traveled with zookeepers on a cargo plane from Ecuador to Miami and then spent roughly 16 hours in a truck to his new home on Delmarva.More
