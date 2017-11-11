Harrington and Greenwood Burglaries Prompts Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington and Greenwood Burglaries Prompts Investigation

Posted: 11/11/2017 18:07:00 -05:00

HARRINGTON, Del - Delaware police are investigating a pair of burglaries in Greenwood and Harrington. Police arrested one man after responding to the first attempted burglary at 5:00 am at Al's Country Store on Hickman Road. Police then responded to another burglary at a Farmington Mini Mart at 332 Main Street in Harrington.

Based on a variety of investigative leads, detectives identified Roy G. Murray 3rd, 33, of Greenwood, as being responsible for both incidents.

Around 8:40 a.m., on this same date, police on the vehicle and identified Murray as the operator, at which time he was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced physical evidence further linking Murray to both burglaries.

Murray was arrested and charged with one count each of burglary to the third degree, attempted burglary to the third degree, theft under  $1500, attempted theft under $1500 and criminal trespass to the third degree. He was also charged with two counts each of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief under $1000.

Murray was arraigned and subsequently committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $2300 secured bond.

