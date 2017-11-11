Lincoln Family Assaulted and Robbed

LINCOLN, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a mother and son which occurred in front of their Lincoln area home.

The assault and robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday at a home in the unit block of Swiggetts Mill Road, Lincoln. A 27 year old man, and his 44 year old mother were standing in the front yard of their residence when they were approached by two assailants who immediately began assaulting the man. During the incident, the assailants removed his wallet which contained an undisclosed amount of money.

The mother attempted to intervene, at which time she was also assaulted. After obtaining the wallet both assailants fled on foot towards Fleatown Road.

Both victims were transported to Milford Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The suspects could only be described as males, wearing all dark clothing, with covered faces.