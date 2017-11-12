Antares Rocket Successfully Launches

Today's the day many have been waiting for, Delmarva welcomed a new resident to town.Pinocchio finally made his arrival to the Salisbury Zoo this afternoon. Pinocchio is about 250 pound, but don't let him intimidate you; zookeepers describe him as a friendly bear. He was flown from Quito to Miami, then driven from Miami to Delmarva, a 22-hour drive. Hertrich and the Salisbury Zoo say they've been talking about this for a year now. They're delighted Pinocchio finally has a new home.More
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a mother and son which occurred in front of their Lincoln area home. The assault and robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday at a home in the unit block of Swiggetts Mill Road, Lincoln. A 27 year old man, and his 44 year old mother were standing in the front yard of their residence when they were approached by two assailants who immediately began assaulting the man, eventually making off with the man's wallet.
Second times the charm for the Antares rocket launch. After a scrubbed launch yesterday, the Antares was successfully launched this morning at 7:19. Due to a plane in the no-fly zone, the rocket was unable to lift-off yesterday, just a minute before launch time. The rocket is now headed to the International Space Station. The rocket's Cygnus spacecraft houses more than 7,000 pounds of supplies and equipment. This is the 8th successful launch from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.
