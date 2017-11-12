Antares Rocket Successfully Launches - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Antares Rocket Successfully Launches

Posted: 11/12/2017 09:10:00 -05:00 Updated:

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- NASA Wallops Flight Facility successfully launches Antares Rocket. 

The Antares rocket launched at 7:19 Sunday morning after one attempt Saturday morning. 

Due to a plane in the no fly zone on Saturday the rocket was unable to lift-off, just one minute before launch time. 

The rocket will now travel to the International Space Station.  

Inside the rocket, the cygnus space craft holds more than seven thousand pounds of supplies, equipment and experiments. 

This is the 8th successful launch from the Wallops Flight Facility and second launch since the rocket explosion in 2014. 

The space craft should arrive to the International Space Station in the next three to four days. 



  Antares Rocket Successfully Launches

    Antares Rocket Successfully Launches

    11/12/2017 09:10:00 -05:002017-11-12 14:10:00 GMT
    Sunday, November 12 2017 9:10 AM EST2017-11-12 14:10:02 GMT
    NASA Wallops Flight Facility successfully launches Antares Rocket on second attempt.
    NASA Wallops Flight Facility successfully launches Antares Rocket on second attempt.More

