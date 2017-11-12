Pinocchio's First Full Day in Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pinocchio's First Full Day in Delmarva

Posted: 11/12/2017 17:11:00 -05:00

SALISBURY, Md--Today was Pinocchio's first full day at the Salisbury Zoo. 

WBOC put a go pro in Pinocchio's cage, and by the looks of it--he's adjusting to his new home. 

Zookeepers want to make sure the bear is in good health before releasing him to his new neighbors. 

"We want to check and make sure he's healthy, that he's eating so we can introduce him to Chaska, our female bear," explains zookeeper, Lauren Milliner.

Chaska is also an Andean Bear, zookeepers say Andean bears are endangered. 

The Salisbury Zoo looks forward to the two bears being together. 

"We're hoping that by introducing him, we'll get some cubs, we'll be able to contribute back to the Andean bear numbers in the zoo," says Milliner.

While Pinocchio is in quarantine, only two zookeepers will interact with him. 

During that time, zookeepers will monitor his food intake and train him 

By the end of the year, zookeepers hope to release Pinocchio to the public.

