Decision Due About Management of Menhaden Fish

Today was Pinocchio the Andean Bear's first day on Delmarva. He was brought to the Salisbury Zoo all the way from Ecuador. WBOC put a go pro in Pinocchio's cage, and by the looks of it--he's adjusting to his new home. As Caroline Coles shows us though, he still has quite a transition to make.More
Second times the charm for the Antares rocket launch. After a scrubbed launch yesterday, the Antares was successfully launched this morning at 7:19. Due to a plane in the no-fly zone, the rocket was unable to lift-off yesterday, just a minute before launch time. The rocket is now headed to the International Space Station. The rocket's Cygnus spacecraft houses more than 7,000 pounds of supplies and equipment. This is the 8th successful launch from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.More
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a mother and son which occurred in front of their Lincoln area home. The assault and robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday at a home in the unit block of Swiggetts Mill Road, Lincoln. A 27 year old man, and his 44 year old mother were standing in the front yard of their residence when they were approached by two assailants who immediately began assaulting the man, eventually making off with the man's wallet.More
