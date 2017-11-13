Delaware Stadium to Undergo $60M Renovation

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Plans are in the works for Delaware Stadium to undergo a $60 million renovation.

The University of Delaware announced the plan Saturday during halftime of its 22-3 football win over Albany.

The project will include construction of a five-story, 90,000-square-foot, glass-and-steel building that will run the length of the stadium outside the west grandstand. Its upper floors will rise above the stadium, providing modern media and game-day coaching boxes on the top level and a large enclosed gathering area with 400 club seats and two suites one level below. The bottom floors will have areas for Delaware's more than 600 varsity athletes.

The university will pay $25 million of the $60 million cost. Officials announced that $23 million of the remaining $35 million has been raised from private donors.