Del. Probation Center Inmate Caught Shortly After Fleeing Crew

Posted: 11/13/2017 07:07:00 -05:00

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate who ran away from his road crew was picked up less than a mile away in Delaware.

Delaware Department of Correction spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said 21-year-old Thomas Lowe was working a road crew Sunday as community service after violating probation for third-degree burglary.

Gravell says the DOC Escape Recovery Team picked him up after he ran.

Lowe was an inmate at the violation of probation center in Georgetown. It's unclear what he had done to break his probation.

He has been sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on charges of escape after conviction, which carries a sentence of up to two years. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

