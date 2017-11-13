Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested in Series of Armed Robberies

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 24-year-old Rehoboth Beach man wanted in connection with four armed robberies in Sussex County.

Police said Cody Reeves was taken into custody in New Castle County on Sunday, Nov. 12, and later transported to DSP Troop 4. He was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Reeves also faces charges unrelated to the robberies including second-degree burglary, felony theft, selling stolen property (felony), three counts of misdemeanor thefts, and falsifying business becords. He was arraigned at Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $333,500 secured bond.

According to police, Reeves held up a Valero gas station in Milton on Friday, Nov. 3; a tobacco store in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, Nov. 5; a Valero gas station in Rehoboth Beach on Monday, Nov. 6, and a Shell Food Mart in Millsboro on Tuesday, Nov. 7.