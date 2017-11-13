Troopers Looking for Suspect in Connection to Four Armed Robberi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested in Series of Armed Robberies

Posted: 11/10/2017 00:10:00 -05:00 Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 24-year-old Rehoboth Beach man wanted in connection with four armed robberies in Sussex County. 

Police said Cody Reeves was taken into custody in New Castle County on Sunday, Nov. 12, and later transported to DSP Troop 4. He was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Reeves also faces charges unrelated to the robberies including second-degree burglary, felony theft, selling stolen property (felony), three counts of misdemeanor thefts, and falsifying business becords. He was arraigned at Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $333,500 secured bond.

According to police, Reeves held up a Valero gas station in Milton on Friday, Nov. 3; a tobacco store in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, Nov. 5; a Valero gas station in Rehoboth Beach on Monday, Nov. 6, and a Shell Food Mart in Millsboro on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Pinocchio's First Full Day in Delmarva

    Pinocchio's First Full Day in Delmarva

    Today was Pinocchio the Andean Bear's first day on Delmarva. He was brought to the Salisbury Zoo all the way from Ecuador. WBOC put a go pro in Pinocchio's cage, and by the looks of it--he's adjusting to his new home. As Caroline Coles shows us though, he still has quite a transition to make.

    More

    Today was Pinocchio the Andean Bear's first day on Delmarva. He was brought to the Salisbury Zoo all the way from Ecuador. WBOC put a go pro in Pinocchio's cage, and by the looks of it--he's adjusting to his new home. As Caroline Coles shows us though, he still has quite a transition to make.

    More

  • Antares Rocket Successfully Launched from Wallops Island

    Antares Rocket Successfully Launched from Wallops Island

    Second times the charm for the Antares rocket launch. After a scrubbed launch yesterday, the Antares was successfully launched this morning at 7:19. Due to a plane in the no-fly zone, the rocket was unable to lift-off yesterday, just a minute before launch time. The rocket is now headed to the International Space Station. The rocket's Cygnus spacecraft houses more than 7,000 pounds of supplies and equipment. This is the 8th successful launch from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.

    More

    Second times the charm for the Antares rocket launch. After a scrubbed launch yesterday, the Antares was successfully launched this morning at 7:19. Due to a plane in the no-fly zone, the rocket was unable to lift-off yesterday, just a minute before launch time. The rocket is now headed to the International Space Station. The rocket's Cygnus spacecraft houses more than 7,000 pounds of supplies and equipment. This is the 8th successful launch from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.

    More

  • Lincoln Family Assaulted and Robbed

    Lincoln Family Assaulted and Robbed

    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a mother and son which occurred in front of their Lincoln area home. The assault and robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday at a home in the unit block of Swiggetts Mill Road, Lincoln. A 27 year old man, and his 44 year old mother were standing in the front yard of their residence when they were approached by two assailants who immediately began assaulting the man, eventually making off with the man's wallet.

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a mother and son which occurred in front of their Lincoln area home. The assault and robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. on Friday at a home in the unit block of Swiggetts Mill Road, Lincoln. A 27 year old man, and his 44 year old mother were standing in the front yard of their residence when they were approached by two assailants who immediately began assaulting the man, eventually making off with the man's wallet.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices