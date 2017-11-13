Weekend Fire Ruins Salisbury Home

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities are investigating an early Saturday morning fire that heavily damaged a home in Salisbury.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after midnight at the two story home of Tracy and Suzanne Peterson, located at 800 Little John Drive.

It took 25 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department about an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage to the structure and another $30,000 in damage to its contents.

The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, according to authorities.

Investigators determined the fire started in the home's sunroom but its cause remains under investigation.