Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Dover

The town of Bridgeville unanimously passed changes to their town code that address breed-specific criteria. The town is updating their ordinance to match what the state of Delaware passed in in April.
Many doctors are trying an alternative form of charging patients for service: instead of using health insurance, they charge a monthly fee.
Cracks in Marianne Benson's home aren't just from old age. She says a lot of it comes from traffic on High Street.
In a letter to Cambridge City Council, Benson and other neighbors offered suggestions to maintaining High Street - suggestions like a slower speed limit, parking on both sides of the street, and rerouting large commercial vehicles.
Anything to keep the bricks on High Street pretty.
