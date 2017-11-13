Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Dover

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving a BB gun.

Police say a 28-year-old male was walking in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when he was approached by four unknown black male suspects. Then, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded for him to empty his pockets, police said.

According to officers, the victim refused and walked across the street. That is when the suspect began shooting him with a BB gun.

Dover Police say the victim was tackled to the ground and the four suspects began hitting him and took his cell phone before fleeing into the Capital Green neighborhood.

Police say the four suspects were only described as being black male juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111.

