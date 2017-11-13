Horse & Buggy Involved Crash Under Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Police: Careless Driving Led to Crash With Horse and Buggy

HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday morning crash that involved a horse and buggy west of Dover.

Police said the crash occurred around 7:21 a.m. as a 25-year-old Hartly woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox south on Pearsons Corner Road, just south of Yoder Drive, behind a horse and buggy operated by a 51-year-old Dover man. The Equinox hit the rear of the horse and buggy, causing the horse to run away.

The driver of the horse and buggy was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His horse was later found on a nearby farm.

The driver of the Equinox, identified as Lauren Nickerson, was properly restrained and not injured in the crash, police said. She was issued a traffic citation for careless driving.

 

