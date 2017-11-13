Stomach Flu Outbreak Investigation Linked to Fager's Island

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Health officials in Maryland are investigating an outbreak of the stomach flu among people who attended a food festival.

Officials say 145 reported cases of the illness could be connected to the outbreak, which occurred at the "Shell Shocked" beer and oyster festival at Fager's Island restaurant on Nov. 4.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Health told the Delmarva Daily Times that attendees from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reported symptoms of what health officials believe may be gastroenteritis, commonly called the stomach flu.

Fager's Island general manager said the restaurant is working with the Health Department to determine the cause. He said all regulations have been followed and will continue to be followed to ensure proper food safety.