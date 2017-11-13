Stomach Flu Outbreak Investigation Linked to Fager's Island - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Stomach Flu Outbreak Investigation Linked to Fager's Island

Posted: 11/13/2017 15:53:00 -05:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Health officials in Maryland are investigating an outbreak of the stomach flu among people who attended a food festival.

Officials say 145 reported cases of the illness could be connected to the outbreak, which occurred at the "Shell Shocked" beer and oyster festival at Fager's Island restaurant on Nov. 4.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Health told the Delmarva Daily Times that attendees from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reported symptoms of what health officials believe may be gastroenteritis, commonly called the stomach flu.

Fager's Island general manager said the restaurant is working with the Health Department to determine the cause. He said all regulations have been followed and will continue to be followed to ensure proper food safety.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Bridgeville Follows State Legislation on Dangerous Dogs

    Bridgeville Follows State Legislation on Dangerous Dogs

    The town of Bridgeville unanimously passed changes to their town code that address breed-specific criteria.  The town is updating their ordinance to match what the state of Delaware passed in in April.

    More

    The town of Bridgeville unanimously passed changes to their town code that address breed-specific criteria.  The town is updating their ordinance to match what the state of Delaware passed in in April.

    More

  • Doctors Charging Monthly Fees Instead Of Accepting Insurance

    Doctors Charging Monthly Fees Instead Of Accepting Insurance

    Many doctors are trying an alternative form of charging patients for service:  instead of using health insurance, they charge a monthly fee.

    More

    Many doctors are trying an alternative form of charging patients for service:  instead of using health insurance, they charge a monthly fee.

    More

  • Neighbors, Business Owners Weigh In on High Street Repair

    Neighbors, Business Owners Weigh In on High Street Repair

    Cracks in Marianne Benson's home aren't just from old age. She says a lot of it comes from traffic on High Street.

    In a letter to Cambridge City Council, Benson and other neighbors offered suggestions to maintaining High Street - suggestions like a slower speed limit, parking on both sides of the street, and rerouting large commercial vehicles.

    Anything to keep the bricks on High Street pretty.

    More

    Cracks in Marianne Benson's home aren't just from old age. She says a lot of it comes from traffic on High Street.

    In a letter to Cambridge City Council, Benson and other neighbors offered suggestions to maintaining High Street - suggestions like a slower speed limit, parking on both sides of the street, and rerouting large commercial vehicles.

    Anything to keep the bricks on High Street pretty.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices