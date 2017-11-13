Police: Kids Rob Man in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Kids Rob Man in Dover

Posted: 11/13/2017 16:51:00 -05:00 Updated:
A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware's capital are looking for four youths who assaulted a man and robbed him of his cellphone.

Dover police said in a statement Monday that the man was walking about 7 p.m. Saturday when the four youths approached him.

Authorities say one of the youths pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the man and told him to empty his pockets. The man ignored the demand and walked away.

Police say one of the youths shot at the man with a BB gun, and another youth tackled him. The youths rifled through his pockets, grabbed his cellphone and fled.

