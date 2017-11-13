Cold Weather Leads to More AAA Calls in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cold Weather Leads to More AAA Calls in Delaware

DELAWARE- People in Delaware were feeling the chill this weekend, and so were their vehicles. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports roadside rescue calls were up this weekend, particularly for batteries, thanks to the cold weather. On Saturday, 228 calls were made in the area (up 58 percent), and 91 of those were for batteries (up 117 percent). 

AAA driver tips for the next cold weather blast: 

  • Have your car's battery checked, especially if it's more than three years old. According to AAA, at 32 degrees, a battery is 35 percent weaker. At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start.
  • Check your tire pressure. Tires often need more air when it's cold.
  • Prepare an emergency kit with a deicer, shovel, ice scraper, warning flare, flashlight, first aid kit, jumper cables, a blanket, extra gloves, non-perishable snacks and beverages and sand or kitty litter for traction

 

