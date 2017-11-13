John Dickinson's "Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania" Turn 25 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

John Dickinson's "Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania" Turn 250 Years Old

Posted: 11/13/2017 18:56:00 -05:00 Updated:

KENT COUNTY, Del. --- The "Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania," first published in 1767, turns 250 years old this year, an historic anniversary for the documents that stoked revolutionary support in the years before the American War for Independence.

Gloria Henry, site manager at the John Dickinson Mansion and Plantation near Dover Air Force Base, said Henry is considered a founding father by many historians, despite the fact that he wasn't as directly supportive a war for independence. 

"He kind of got lost in history because he didn't sign the declaration of independence, but he was a framer of the U.S. Constitution. He was a signer of the U.S. Constitution," she said.

Dickinson lived at the historic poplar hall mansion for a few extended periods of time. He held a lot of titles over the years, serving as a soldier, a delegate at the constitutional convention, and the state's "President" during the revolutionary war.

