Neighbors, Business Owners Weigh In on High Street Repair

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cracks in Marianne Benson's home aren't just from old age. She says a lot of it comes from traffic on High Street.

"With that traffic, it's detrimental to what could really be a gem," Benson said.

In a letter to Cambridge City Council, Benson and other neighbors offered suggestions to maintaining High Street - suggestions like a slower speed limit, parking on both sides of the street, and rerouting large commercial vehicles.

Anything to keep the bricks on High Street pretty.

"Everyone could live happily ever after," Benson said.

But rerouting large trucks isn't a one way street.

"Trying to restrict truck access to town would not necessarily be a good thing for local businesses in today's environment," said Bill Christopher of the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.

Christopher says he's shopped the idea around to business owners and says many believe it'll make getting their supplies more difficult.

"At eye level, it would increase the costs for the businesses, which right now isn't a good thing from a business perspective," Christopher said.

Benson says she understands that concern but hopes businesses will reconsider.

"Obviously, it's done in other historic areas, there's no reason that that Cambridge shouldn't be given that same respect," Benson said.

It's a problem Benson hopes where businesses will take the high road.

 

 

